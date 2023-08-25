‘Really dangerous territory’: Trump offers a telling clue about second term plans

Donald Trump has provided some clues about what he would do in a possible second White House term. He floated one recently that would test the country's legal and political guardrails yet again.

The former president has focused his third bid for the presidency almost exclusively on the past, as well as on his mounting legal troubles and personal grievances. He has promised to revive a number of his "America first" policies, like a vow to slap 10 percent tariffs on foreign-made goods. He proposed a three-word energy policy — “drill baby, drill” — during a June 1 CNN town hall, promising to try opening more of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas extraction.

Doing so would be controversial, and is a prime example of substantive policy debates Trump says he is eager to have should he return to Washington.

As president, Trump sometimes noted he was the country’s chief law enforcement official — not the attorney general. In a Saturday night post on his social media platform, he floated an idea that suggests he is entertaining the notion of dissolving the wall of independence around law enforcement that the incumbent president, Joe Biden, has tried — though complicated by an ongoing probe of his son, Hunter Biden — rebuilding.

“Just think of it! They (Crooked Joe Biden and his Thugs!) Indict me, and their whole campaign is that ‘Trump is Indicted,’” the front runner for the GOP presidential nomination posted. “Does that sound fair to anyone?”