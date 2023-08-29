How the 12 Toss-up races on next year’s House battlefield align

With a majority comes greater vulnerability. To retain control next year, more than a handful of House Republicans are going to have to win in potentially hostile partisan territory and get some voters to buck their partisan preference.

Republicans are defending eight of the dozen House races rated as a Toss-up by Inside Elections. And Democrats have a structural advantage in seven of the eight GOP-held seats, according to Inside Elections’ Baseline metric.

Baseline captures a state or congressional district’s political performance by combining all federal and statewide election results over the past four election cycles into a single score. More specifically, it’s a trimmed mean of all of those results, throwing out the highest and lowest performances and averaging the rest. Baseline seeks to approximate what the “typical” Democrat or Republican might receive in any given district. With multiple races across multiple cycles, the metric should make it more difficult for an anomaly to skew the measurement.

New York Republicans Anthony D’Esposito and Mike Lawler are running for reelection in the most difficult districts. Democrats have an 11.7-point advantage (55.4 percent to 43.7 percent) in D’Esposito’s 4th District and a 10.3-point edge (54.3 percent to 44 percent) in Lawler’s 17th District, according to Baseline. Democrats also have more than a 5-point advantage in the 3rd and 22nd Districts, represented by GOP Reps. George Santos and Brandon Williams, respectively.

Outside of the Empire State, Democrats have a Baseline advantage in three more Toss-up districts currently represented by a Republican. They’ve got a 3.7-point edge (51.6 percent to 48 percent) in California’s 27th District, represented by Mike Garcia, and a 1.2-point edge (50.4 percent to 49.2 percent) in California’s 13th District, represented by John Duarte.