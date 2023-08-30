Labor Department to give overtime protection to salaried workers

The Labor Department Wednesday proposed providing overtime pay protections to workers making less than $55,068 a year, up nearly 55 percent from the current limit, as the department seeks to make it more costly for employers to avoid overtime by giving workers management duties.

Raising the salary that workers must earn to be considered exempt from federal overtime requirements would extend the protections to 3.6 million more workers, according to the department. The proposal could also be tested by a lawsuit, as a similar effort by the Obama administration was before it was rescinded by the Trump administration.

“For over 80 years, a cornerstone of workers’ rights in this country is the right to a 40-hour workweek, the promise that you get to go home after 40 hours or you get higher pay for each extra hour that you spend laboring away from your loved ones,” acting Labor Secretary Julie Su said in a statement. “I’ve heard from workers again and again about working long hours, for no extra pay, all while earning low salaries that don’t come anywhere close to compensating them for their sacrifices.”

Employees who make at least $35,568 a year and meet certain parameters based on their job duties aren’t currently required to receive time-and-a-half pay if they work more than 40 hours in a week. The proposal wouldn’t change eligibility requirements based on job duties.

The proposal would also automatically update the salary threshold every three years to ensure it pegged to earnings for nonhourly workers in the lowest wage region. It would also restore the overtime salary threshold to U.S. territories after the protections were removed in 2019.