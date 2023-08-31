McConnell cleared to continue work by Senate physician

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was cleared by the Capitol’s attending physician to return to his normal schedule, a note shared by McConnell’s office Thursday shows.

“After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote. “Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

Monahan said he consulted with both McConnell and his neurology team.

McConnell appeared to briefly freeze while answering reporters’ questions in Kentucky on Wednesday when asked about running for reelection in 2026. His office said afterward that he “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused.” The episode was reminiscent of when McConnell needed to step away while answering questions during a news conference on Capitol Hill last month.

The Kentucky Republican was away from the Capitol this spring while recovering from a fall at a Washington hotel during a political event that led to a concussion and a fractured rib.