New CDC director urges COVID-19 booster as cases increase

But the CDC can no longer track COVID-19 cases — just hospitalizations, deaths and wastewater levels — because of decreased data tracking capabilities caused by the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The latest updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to become available in the second week of September and are tailored to the current dominant strain of the virus. Cohen said she anticipates the next booster shot to be an annual shot. Although the new shot will hit the market in time for the fall and winter respiratory virus season, it's unlikely to have high uptake — last year, just 17 percent of eligible Americans got their free COVID-19 booster shot, per CDC data.

Meanwhile, epidemiologists are watching a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus, BA.2.86, that the World Health Organization recently dubbed a "variant under monitoring." The variant has more mutations compared to previous omicron subvariants and may be more easily able to bypass existing immunity.

There are very few cases of BA.2.86 in the U.S. thus far, and current treatments are effective. But it's still uncertain if the new vaccine is effective against BA.2.86, Cohen said.

"What we still need to learn more about is exactly how a vaccine that is coming out might perform in terms of effectiveness at preventing severe illness from early indications. It looks like there will be effectiveness, but again, that is something we are still learning from our scientists right now," she said.