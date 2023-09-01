Democrats’ controversy-filled Rhode Island primary nears end

A turbulent off-cycle campaign to fill a vacant House seat in Rhode Island draws to a close Tuesday, when voters will select one of the 11 Democrats running in the safe blue district.

The race to replace Rep. David Cicilline, who resigned in June to lead a Providence-based nonprofit, was expected to be a sleepy contest unfolding at the height of summer, when many voters aren’t focused on politics.

Instead, the campaign has been roiled by a series of controversies, including an investigation into fraudulent ballot signatures, allegations of illegal super PAC coordination and revelations that a candidate may have had an inappropriate relationship with a student when he was a college professor.

While the seat is unlikely to flip to Republicans, the Democratic primary has drawn the attention of outside groups, which collectively have poured more than $1.4 million into the race.

Initially, 15 Democrats qualified for the Sept. 5 ballot, and most were political unknowns. Several familiar names, including Joe Shekarchi, speaker of the Rhode Island House, and Helena Buonanno Foulkes, who ran for governor in 2022, opted not to run.