Tim Scott never disclosed buying stocks he recently said he owned

Nearly a dozen stocks appeared on Sen. Tim Scott’s 2022 financial disclosure that weren’t there in 2021. But the South Carolina Republican, the only member of Congress running for president, never reported buying the shares, raising questions about whether he followed a mandate Congress imposed on itself more than a decade ago.

A spokesperson for Scott’s presidential campaign said he did comply, but would not say how.

The amounts are hardly eye-popping, but they include shares in companies whose businesses could be affected by congressional action.

Scott’s Senate office referred questions to his campaign, which did not provide details about the transactions but denied any violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which was enacted in 2012. The law prohibits insider trading and requires added financial disclosures, including timely reports on the sale or acquisition of stocks worth more than $1,000.

“He takes his compliance obligation seriously, and he is fully compliant with all reporting requirements,” a Scott campaign spokesperson said.