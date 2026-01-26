Two i-words return to Capitol Hill after Minnesota shooting

The fatal shooting in Minnesota over the weekend has stirred up two extreme i-words in Congress: impeachment and insurrection.

In response to an immigration enforcement agent shooting and killing a citizen, Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis on Saturday, some House Democrats are renewing a push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Meanwhile, Republicans are denying that city-wide protests over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown are “peaceful,” with a handful arguing they amount to an insurrection that the president could deploy federal troops to subdue.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., called the protests on X an “insurrection, domestic insurgency.” So did Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., who told podcaster Benny Johnson he would “absolutely” support President Donald Trump sending troops into Minneapolis, a power the executive can invoke under the Insurrection Act.

“Don’t let the left kid you with this, that this is just a normal protest, where people are peacefully protesting,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., on Fox News over the weekend. “No it’s not — peaceful protesters do not have 9-millimeter weapons with two extra magazines … this is again, individuals who are trying to change the fabric of America.”

Noem said in a Saturday press conference Pretti approached officers with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun, characterizing him as the instigator. But other reports and videos suggested the weapon wasn’t in his hand. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

Trump still has the “utmost confidence and trust” in Noem, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. She would not say whether Trump believes the shooting was justified, saying DHS was investigating.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, said on X that although the Second Amendment is “essential to defending freedom,” defending “foreign nationals against the lawful enforcement of United States immigration law is open rebellion.”

To other Republicans, the right to bear arms isn’t so easily dismissed.

“Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence, it’s a Constitutionally protected God-given right, and if you don’t understand this you have no business in law enforcement or government,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said in an X post.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also chimed in: “Legally carrying a firearm is not the same as brandishing a firearm.”

“Both sides need to take off their political blinders,” she said.

On the other end of the political spectrum, Democrats are arguing that this and another fatal shooting of a Minneapolis citizen, Renee Good, at the hands of federal immigration enforcement earlier this month justify articles of impeachment against Noem.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., earlier this month introduced a measure to do so. As of Monday afternoon, the resolution had 111 Democratic co-sponsors.

“Another U.S. citizen has been killed at the hands of ICE and there must be accountability, which is why Secretary Noem must be impeached immediately,” Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., said in a Sunday statement. “Under her leadership, ICE has targeted U.S. citizens and children and killed Americans. She is not focused on safety or border security; she’s focused on chaos and self-promotion, undermining local law enforcement and stoking violence as a result.”

“Backing Kristi Noem’s impeachment is the bare minimum,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said on X Sunday.

Not all members of Congress are pushing for such extreme measures. Other more moderate members are looking for a third “i”: an investigation.

House Homeland Security Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., on Saturday requested Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials testify before the committee.

“I take my oversight duties for the department seriously, and Congress has an important responsibility to ensure the safety of law enforcement and the people they serve and protect,” he said in a statement.

Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., and French Hill, R-Ark., also came out in support of congressional oversight into the shooting.

“As we see an organized opposition to federal law enforcement in Minnesota, it is important to remember we need the facts to emerge,” Huizenga said. “While emotions are no doubt high, a congressional hearing is a place where federal, state, and local community leaders can be heard. I believe Congress can conduct oversight and lead a facts based discussion.”

The fallout from the shooting has set up a standoff in the Senate over DHS funding, increasing the odds of another partial government shutdown. The House is away from Washington this week, after passing a suite of spending bills ahead of the Jan. 30 deadline.