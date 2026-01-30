Skip to content
RollCall logo

Congress

Government paid discrimination claim related to office of ex-Rep. Chavez-DeRemer

Report indicates no finding alleged violation was personally committed by now-Labor secretary

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former member of Congress, attends a news conference with House Republican leadership in the Capitol in November.
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former member of Congress, attends a news conference with House Republican leadership in the Capitol in November. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By Ryan Tarinelli
Posted January 30, 2026 at 5:34pm

The government paid nearly $100,000 to resolve an employment discrimination claim that arose from the former congressional office of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, according to a report from the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights.

The OCWR annual report lists the amount of the award or settlement — $98,650 — and that it was tied to a part of federal statute that bans discrimination based on a worker’s race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status or age. The report was uploaded to the office’s website.

It’s the largest award or settlement from a House office since at least 2019, according to past reports, and the secretary’s was the only House office to have an employment discrimination claim payment in 2025.

Awards and settlements that resolve a claims under a law are paid from a Treasury Department account that receives appropriations for that purpose, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

The report does not indicate whether Chavez-DeRemer, an Oregon Republican whose one term ended Jan. 3, 2025, was involved in the conduct related to her congressional office.

But the OCWR lists “N/A” under several categories related to whether a member of Congress must reimburse the payment, indicating there was not a finding that discrimination was committed personally by Chavez-DeRemer.

The Department of Labor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Labor secretary, Chavez-DeRemer is facing accusations that she had an alleged romantic relationship with a staff member and abused her Cabinet-level position.

Chavez-DeRemer is facing heightened scrutiny after the New York Post reported earlier this month that she was under internal investigation after a complaint was filed with her department’s Office of Inspector General.

She has been accused of drinking during the workday and engaging in travel fraud — having officials come up with trips where she could meet with friends or family, according to the news report.

A department spokesperson told the Post that the “unsubstantiated allegations are categorically false” and said Chavez-DeRemer has complied with all ethics rules and department policies.

Two senior aides have been placed on administrative leave, according to multiple news reports. A member of her security detail has also been put on administrative leave, The New York Times reported last week.

Recent Stories

Architect of the Capitol crews clear snow on Tuesday, after a winter storm dumped snow, sleet and ice on the Washington area.

Wrap-up: Senate plows spending work back to the House

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., seen here in the Capitol on Wednesday, shepherded the spending package to passage. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate passes spending package with Homeland Security punt

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former member of Congress, attends a news conference with House Republican leadership in the Capitol in November.

Government paid discrimination claim related to office of ex-Rep. Chavez-DeRemer

A man shovels snow along Florida Avenue Northeast in Washington on Thursday.

Breaking the ice — Congressional Hits and Misses

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham talks with reporters in the Dirksen building on Dec. 9. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Graham outlines demands as clock ticks on spending package

Capitol Ink | Project 2020