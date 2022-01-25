After a true infrastructure year, focus turns to implementation

Buoyed by passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in early March, President Joe Biden pushed forward later that month with what had been a signature campaign promise: To rebuild the nation’s crumbling, outdated infrastructure.

It took him nearly seven grueling months, a few false starts and some help with the two Democratic senators who would come to bedevil almost every element of his agenda, but if Biden has achieved anything, say analysts watching his presidency, it’s the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Now, it’s how his administration implements that law that matters.

“Never in the history of the country, never in my life, has there been so much money for transportation and infrastructure, and to be honest, he deserves the lion’s share of the credit,” former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said of Biden.

Critics, meanwhile, say that while he achieved the goal of spending money, he did not achieve his goal of a “fix-it first” approach to highways or a greater prioritization of climate change.