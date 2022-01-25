Living paycheck to paycheck a reality for some Hill staffers, survey finds

The struggle to make ends meet as a congressional staffer is D.C.’s worst-kept secret, but for some it means going into the red, according to a recent survey.

Thirty-nine percent of the 516 House and Senate staffers who took the Congressional Progressive Staff Association survey this month said they’ve taken out loans to cover everyday living expenses.

And talking openly about “economic financial strain, which oftentimes very unfairly can be associated with shame and ideas of failure, is something that simply is out of the question for many nonmanagement congressional staff,” said CPSA co-founder Jacob Wilson in an interview.

The progressive group used congressional listservs to circulate the survey, which asked staffers to share their job rank but not their party affiliation. Most respondents had junior roles — while 106 people said they were managers, 410 said they were not.

Half of the nonmanagers said they had struggled to pay bills or “make ends meet,” and 109 said they did not have the equivalent of one month’s rent in the bank in case of an emergency.