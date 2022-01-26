Unlike Senate, House Democrats make climate push in China bill

The House version of a sprawling technology draft bill unveiled Tuesday incorporates a host of climate-related provisions not included in the legislation that passed the Senate last year in a bipartisan vote.

Leaders from both sides of the aisle have cast the legislation as an effort to step up America’s technological game in response to a rising China.

But House Democrats said the Senate version excluded climate change considerations from its approach to foreign affairs.

In contrast, their draft bill would include provisions intended to improve interagency coordination on climate change, increase the State Department’s emphasis on the issue and foster partnerships between financial institutions investing in clean energy.