Gloria Estefan: Congress should turn the beat around on royalties

Grammy-winning musician and Miami Sound Machine lead singer Gloria Estefan had a performance in a very different kind of venue Wednesday — she gave testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Estefan appeared at the virtual hearing in support of a bill that would compensate musicians on terrestrial radio similar to how they are compensated on streaming platforms.

“This loophole has been around since performers were performing live on radio,” she said. “Singers that don’t write music haven’t made a penny for their songs being played.”

The legislation from the bipartisan duo of Reps. Ted Deutch and Darrell Issa, dubbed the “American Music Fairness Act,” was unveiled this summer. It would set up a tiered fee system that charges smaller and nonprofit radio stations less than the large conglomerates like iHeartMedia, which owns more than 800 stations across the nation.

Lawmakers spent part of the hourslong hearing heaping praise on Estefan, who has been touring for nearly a half-century.