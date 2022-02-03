American voters are worried. Worried about the economy, about inflation, about COVID-19 and about each other.

Those are the major takeaways from the latest battleground poll on political civility out of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. Asked which issues are the most or second-most important to them, 23 percent responded the rising cost of living, 22 percent said the economy and 21 percent cited division in the country. Climate change, COVID-19 and government spending were each at the forefront of 18 percent of respondents’ minds, followed by immigration and health care.

This was the 70th battleground poll conducted by Republican Ed Goeas of the Tarrance Group and Democrat Celinda Lake of Lake Research Partners since 1991. The pair discussed their findings Thursday morning over Zoom at a virtual event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

Voters don’t feel any better about where the nation’s heading since the last battleground poll in October. While the right direction responses ticked up from 29 percent to 32 percent, and wrong direction dropped from 63 percent to 62 percent, those changes fall within the poll’s 3.5 percent margin of error.

Respondents continued to say the nation has grown less civil since the pandemic began, as they have in polls conducted in August 2020 and January 2021, with 67 percent saying politics have gotten nastier compared with 15 percent who say there’s been an improvement. They also said civility has declined since Joe Biden took office — 43 percent said politics have become less civil, compared with 29 percent who said more and 27 percent who didn’t see much of a difference.