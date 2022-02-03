Lofgren bill would move immigration courts outside DOJ

Rep. Zoe Lofgren will unveil sweeping legislation Thursday to overhaul the immigration court system by moving the courts outside the executive branch and making them an independent entity.

Currently, the courts are housed within the Department of Justice. Under Lofgren’s bill, immigration courts would be restructured under Article I of the Constitution, turning them into an independent system, such as the U.S. Tax Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and the U.S. bankruptcy courts.

The proposal is intended to insulate immigration courts from politics, preventing presidents and attorneys general from using the courts to shape their immigration policies.

“Our immigration court system will never be effective as long as it is housed under the Department of Justice,” Lofgren, D-Calif., said in a statement. “After decades of political whiplash, resulting from the ever-changing policies and priorities of the governing Administrations, it is clear that the system is ineffective, inflexible, and far too often, unfair.”

The plan by Lofgren, who chairs the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, also aims to alleviate a crushing case backlog — approaching 1.6 million cases — that hampers the entire immigration system. The bill would allow the immigration court system to establish its own budget and empower its judges to control their own dockets and compel agency action that is withheld or delayed.