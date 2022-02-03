Spending negotiations appear headed for another stopgap bill

Congress is on course to pass a third government funding stopgap for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, as negotiations on a 12-bill omnibus package continue at a snail’s pace barely two weeks before the Feb. 18 deadline appropriators set in the last continuing resolution.

“I think we're probably headed that direction anyway, whether it's going to be a longer one or a shorter one,” Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby said Thursday about the likelihood of another continuing resolution. “And that would depend on the leadership . . . on where we are, if we are anywhere in our negotiations.”

They are not anywhere at the moment.

“We haven’t resolved anything yet,” Shelby said.

The Alabama Republican said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will make the call on how long the next CR should last. House leaders would likely be involved as well, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered no indications of needing another stopgap Thursday.