Union push in Congress explodes into view, but obstacles remain for staffers

House Democrats vowed to introduce a resolution in the coming days that would allow staffers working in the chamber to form a union.

The announcement came amid a sudden outpouring of support, as frustration among staffers reached a fever pitch and members of Congress tuned in to longstanding complaints about inequity and pay. Some legislative branch employees have bargained collectively for decades, but staff who work for members in House and Senate offices cannot.

“At the request of the new union, next week we will take legislative action to afford congressional staff the freedom to form a union — a fundamental right of all workers,” tweeted Michigan Democrat Andy Levin.

Levin was one of several Democrats, including New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting support this week for staff who want to unionize. More members added their voice by week’s end.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, voiced support for the unionization efforts Friday. His office said Brown would be working with fellow senators on a resolution in the coming weeks.