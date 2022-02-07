Biden’s rebranded conservation plan has critics on all sides

The environmental community last year welcomed President Joe Biden setting a goal of conserving 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, even as critics on the right denounced the initiative as a federal land grab.

Administration officials working to deliver on the president’s target now find themselves working to allay concerns among rural residents that they could face heavy-handed mandates, even as some environmental groups push for a more aggressive approach.

All sides agree that much hangs on how the administration defines which lands and waters count toward the “30x30” goal, which is intended to preserve natural areas, protect threatened wildlife species and help address climate change.

Opponents argue that under the strictest of possible definitions, reaching the 30x30 mark would require locking up vast swaths of land — hundreds of millions of acres.

The administration has described its efforts as kinder and gentler than all that, emphasizing the role of voluntary, grassroots actions and respect for private working lands. Officials also have rebranded the effort from 30x30 to “America the Beautiful.”