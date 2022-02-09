Grievance is no substitute for ideas

About a year ago, an impartial friend well-versed in the art of politics asked me a tough question, “What has happened to the Republican Party?” he said. “You used to be the party of optimism. Now, you seem to be the party of grievance.”

Having spent decades opposing the Democratic Party’s strategy mired in grievance politics, I realized he had a point. These days, the country Ronald Reagan dubbed the “shining city on a hill” is found on harsher ground, and both parties and the media have contributed to the sadly cynical place in which politics is conducted today.

A year ago in this column, I wrote that “anger is the drug of choice in politics” as “voters are constantly fed a diet of unhealthy content from a variety of sources.”

Twelve months later, the anger remains, but grievance, which has been a key element in Democratic Party strategy for decades, now seems to be eroding the optimism that had characterized Reagan’s Republican Party since his presidency.

Grievance politics is poisoning the political arena at a scale and with such dire results that party leaders — Democrats and Republicans — need to reflect on the ultimate price the country and their parties may pay if they continue down this path.