Patients’ groups, progressives square off over Medicare Alzheimer’s decision

Advocates on both sides of a debate over dramatically restricting Medicare’s coverage of an expensive and controversial Alzheimer’s treatment are waging competing campaigns to influence a final decision in April.

The dispute also raises larger questions about whether lawmakers and regulators will revisit the fast-track pathway the drug was approved under, with the issue even entangling Robert Califf’s embattled nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration.

In January, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed restricting coverage of Aduhelm — a new monoclonal antibody treatment from Biogen and Eisai that targets brain plaques — to patients participating in approved clinical trials only. If finalized, the decision would also extend to future amyloid products for Alzheimer’s disease.

The comment period that closed last week pitted patient access groups and drug manufacturers against progressive advocates in a race to generate the most responses to CMS. The proposal garnered more than 8,300 comments total.

Patient groups, many of which have close ties to drugmakers developing treatments, say the move will block most of the country’s 6 million Alzheimer’s patients from a potential opportunity to slow cognitive decline, while chilling future innovation in the drug class. Eli Lilly and Co. recently delayed the completion of its FDA application for a similar drug.