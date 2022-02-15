The sad but true limits of American power

The late-night stopover in Kyiv in January 1994 was a last-minute addition to Bill Clinton’s itinerary for his first European trip as president. The brief swoop-down at the airport was a reward to Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk for agreeing to surrender the 1,800 nuclear warheads that his nation inherited from the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union.

It's funny the little things you recall from a hinge-of-history moment like this.

The belching buses that carried the traveling reporters from the press charter to the terminal were so ancient that it was easy to imagine them transporting Joe Stalin’s political prisoners to their inevitable fate.

The terminal at Boryspil International Airport was unheated, adding a wintry note to the meeting between Clinton and Kravchuk, a survivor from the Soviet era when he headed the propaganda ministry in Ukraine.

Even though it was around midnight when the private negotiations were over, the Ukrainians insisted for protocol’s sake on a formal banquet in the frigid terminal that no one wanted to eat.