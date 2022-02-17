Freight rail bucks Biden’s plea to share the tracks

The freight rail industry is bucking a Biden administration proposal that would force it to share tracks with competitors in an effort to make shipping more cost-efficient.

President Joe Biden last July asked the chair of the independent Surface Transportation Board to consider a rule that would force railroads to share access to their tracks with competitors, allowing shippers to seek competitive bids for moving freight. On Monday, the STB finalized the comment period for a proposal to do just that. The board has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for March 15.

The Biden administration, along with groups that ship commodities such as the American Chemistry Council, the National Grain and Feed Association and the National Industrial Transportation League, argues the rule will lower the cost of shipping and, ideally, prices paid for by consumers during an era when supply chain logjams and inflation are top-of-mind.

But the rail industry, as well as some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, argues that such a move would spur railroads to reduce their capital investments.

They say that if anything, track sharing would make shipping less efficient as railroads try to accommodate shippers who don’t typically use their infrastructure. And they say it would actually provide an advantage to truck freight, rail’s largest competitor.