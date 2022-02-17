House Agriculture’s Scott says farm bill should address cannabis

House Agriculture Chairman David Scott on Thursday said the 2023 farm bill should address the barriers small businesses and Black entrepreneurs face when trying to start legal cannabis companies under state law.

Those barriers include high startup costs, underfunded state social equity programs and the lack of access to banking, Amber Littlejohn, executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, told Scott and other members of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Consumer Protections and Financial Institutions.

“Here we are, the fastest growing agricultural product, between hemp and cannabis,” said Scott, D-Ga. “We're also going into our farm bill. We've got to address this issue. We can no longer hide it.”

Congress has previously used the legislation that reauthorizes agriculture and nutrition programs to address the legal status of cannabis. The 2018 farm law made it legal to grow hemp, derived from the cannabis plant, as an agricultural crop.

However, jurisdiction over policies addressing cannabis cut across committees, potentially complicating Scott’s efforts. In his role as Senate majority leader in 2018, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had to fend off opposition from Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, then chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to include the hemp provisions.