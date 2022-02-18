Putin won’t stop at Ukraine, key Republican lawmaker warns

If Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, he won’t stop there, a top Republican voice in Congress on national security issues said Friday.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Michael R. Turner said that Ukraine poses no military threat to Russia, and that the NATO alliance has no interest in attacking Russia. Putin’s motivation, the Ohio Republican contended — and which Putin has stated publicly — is to reclaim for Russia all of the territory that once constituted the former Soviet Union.

“Sometimes, we should listen to our adversaries,” said Turner, who is also a senior member of the Armed Services Committee.

If he seizes control of Ukraine, Putin could then turn to the Baltics, where former Soviet states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are now members of the NATO alliance. If that happens, the United States would be drawn into the conflict via its Article 5 commitment to defend other NATO members, and there could be open war between two major nuclear powers, Turner said.

“If they do this, he’s not stopping,” Turner said of invading Ukraine. “He said he wasn’t, and that means that the remainder of the nations that used to be part of the Soviet Union, those in the Warsaw Pact, are now at risk.”