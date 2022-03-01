Biden to highlight climate policy at State of the Union

President Joe Biden will highlight during his first State of the Union address how a mix of spending on climate change measures and clean energy tax credits could cut costs for American families an average of $500 per year, according to an administration official.

Biden will renew his call for Congress to take action on climate change during Tuesday night’s speech, which comes one day after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a 3,600-page report and summary that paints a brutal picture of the planet’s future as climate change causes more intense heat, droughts and extreme weather.

“Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health,” according to the assessment from leading scientists. “Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.”

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he’d seen a lot of reports, but none like the one released Monday, calling it “an atlas of human suffering and damning indictment of failed climate leadership.”