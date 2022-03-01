In infrastructure law, a stronger emphasis on highway safety

For years, highway safety groups have argued that two provisions in federal highway law encapsulate a fundamental flaw in how the federal government approaches highway safety.

The provisions, which require the states to set performance standards related to traffic-related deaths and injuries, have in some cases been implemented to permit states to set goals allowing those deaths to increase from year to year. That’s because the performance goals are required to be data-driven, considering factors such as miles traveled and population growth.

But skyrocketing traffic deaths — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration projects that 31,720 people died in traffic crashes between January and September 2021 — coupled with persistent criticism from safety groups have spurred a reevaluation of that policy.

Now, the federal government, partly through the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year and partly through a 42-page National Roadway Safety Strategy released in January, is telling states they can no longer set goals that allow traffic deaths to increase from one year to the next.

The change could signal a reversal of what Beth Osborne of Transportation for America says has been a resignation that highway deaths are inevitable. She argues that federal policy has for too long prioritized moving from point A to point B quickly rather than safely.