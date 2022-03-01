Ukraine — it’s our fight too

Vladimir Putin’s dangerously irresponsible move to put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on “high alert” triggered chilling memories for those of us who grew up during the dark days of the Cold War.

Huddling under tiny desks in duck-and-cover drills, we quickly learned in elementary school that our very lives dangled from a fraying nuclear cord. The 1962 Cuban missile crisis — which could have ended with nuclear misadventure — reminded us of the mushroom-cloud dangers of unstable leaders.

It is hard to describe those never-quite-erased fears of nuclear holocaust to those too young to recall, say, Ronald Reagan telling the leader of the Soviet Union in 1987, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

Putin playing the nuclear card is more than just hyperbolic rhetoric. It is a reminder of how miraculously lucky the world has been that no nuclear weapon has been used in wartime since 1945.

Despite the valid fears of a NATO military confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia, it has been uplifting how much the world has rallied to, at least, emotionally support Ukraine. I am far from alone in my new habit of waking up in the middle of the night to double-check on the status of Kyiv and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.