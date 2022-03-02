Biden unveils new strategy to combat COVID-19

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a new strategy for battling COVID-19 that focuses on sustained investment in testing and treatments and calls on Congress for more funding to protect the immunocompromised.

The plan is structured around four pillars: protecting against current infections, preparing for new variants, preventing shutdowns and administering vaccines abroad. It follows a broad rollback of federal masking guidance last week.

The White House did not announce the repeal of any further COVID-19 restrictions. But Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing that the agency will revisit the order to wear masks on transportation like planes in mid-March, with “more to come.”

In addition to current monitoring efforts and investments in testing, vaccines and therapeutics, the White House said it will accelerate efforts around new and improved treatments, as well as addressing long-term effects of COVID-19. The administration will also establish “one-stop” locations for tests and treatments at pharmacies, community health centers and long-term care centers.

Biden weathered backlash after he failed to invest in testing supplies, the importance of which became clear last year as the omicron variant overtook the U.S. right before the holidays. Biden has also never produced a promised testing plan after criticizing the Trump administration for its state-focused approach.