Underinvesting in Science = Undermining America’s Future

China Narrows the U.S. Lead in Science and Tech Investment. Investing in science and technology today isn’t just about maintaining the status quo, but also keeping up with our global neighbors. While the U.S. rate of investment has limped along, it has surged in other countries. The share of global research and development spending performed by all institutions—all levels of government, higher education and businesses—in the U.S. declined from 29% in 2010 to 27% in 2019.

In contrast, China’s share increased from 15% to 22% during the same period. In fact, China is on track to overtake the U.S. in total R&D spending by 2030. An analysis from our organization, the Science and Technology Action Committee, found federal spending in these areas needs to at least double to 1.4% of GDP over the next five years to allow America to maintain its position as the world’s leader. Lawmakers now have an opportunity to begin to close that gap while simultaneously tackling the existential issues of our time—mitigating the effects of climate change, meeting growing energy needs, and preparing for the next pandemic, among other challenges. Investing now will also give America the lead in another vital mission: educating future generations of scientists.

Congress Has the Blueprint. The 2022 appropriations proposals include provisions that have already been carefully considered and enjoy bipartisan support. Additionally, the House and Senate competitiveness bills both have $52 billion in emergency spending to address the semiconductor shortage and enhance U.S. chips manufacturing. These bills also would create a Technology Directorate within the National Science Foundation (NSF), as well as increase funding for new and existing research awards, scholarships and fellowships. This would provide a much-needed boost for NSF, which funds nearly a third of basic research conducted at U.S. colleges and universities. Both bills call on the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to develop an all-of-government strategy for advancing U.S. innovation, which in turn powers innovation and development by industry, creates jobs and drives prosperity.

Budget proposals from President Biden, the House and the Senate all include significant budget boosts for the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for and respond to the next pandemic. This funding would also establish the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a new agency that expands the U.S. capability in biomedical research.

All of this will require the efforts of America’s best and brightest, yet we have a dearth of scientists in the pipeline. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts that the U.S. will need an additional 1 million scientists in the coming decade. Critically, both competitiveness proposals call for just such an investment, including establishing new regional technology hubs and provisions that strengthen and broaden the STEM workforce. These investments in science and technology will be important for the health of our population, our planet and our economy. This is funding that will serve every American today and in the generations to come.