White House unveils steps to clean up trucks, buses

The Biden administration Monday launched a multipronged effort aimed at speeding the transition to cleaner trucks and buses, proposing a rule and announcing spending to replace diesel trucks and buses with electric and low-emission vehicles.

While the focus on low- and no-emissions technology is nothing new — it was a centerpiece of last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law — the launch of multiple initiatives on a single day was designed to highlight the vehicle transition, a key component of the administration’s broader goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and stave off the worst impacts of climate change.

The administration argues that heavy-duty vehicles such as buses and trucks make up nearly one-quarter of all U.S. transportation greenhouse gas emissions. Such vehicles are also the largest contributor of nitrogen oxides that are known to cause asthma, heart and lung disease, and other serious respiratory issues.

Nitrogen oxides were a centerpiece of the administration’s Monday announcement, with the White House issuing a proposed rule that would reduce their emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and set stronger standards limiting greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide from them. NOx emission regulations for trucks were last updated more than 20 years ago, and the administration argues that fully implemented, the rule will save roughly 2,000 lives annually, eliminate 18,000 cases of childhood asthma and lead to 1.1 million fewer missed days of school.

At a White House event featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Transit Administrator Nuria Fernandez, the administration also announced the release of more than $3 billion to encourage the transition, including $1.1 billion out of a total of $5.5 billion for low- and no-emission transit vehicles. The administration also announced an additional $372 million under a bus and bus facilities program as well as $2.2 billion in funding for 35 transit agencies in 18 states through last year's COVID-19 relief law.