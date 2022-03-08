Lawmakers fear cryptocurrencies could be back door for sanctioned rubles

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are worried about the potential of cryptocurrency to serve as an escape hatch for sanctioned Russian money, with some saying the risk hastens the need for legislation.

The anonymity provided by bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could undermine the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the lawmakers say. Industry advocates, however, say the technology provides greater transparency for law enforcement and warn against an overreaction by Congress and regulators.

"Right now, we're putting sanctions in place through the formal legal system, and those sanctions are historic. They're very powerful," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. "But Russia has backdoor access to finance."

The U.S. and allies last month imposed sanctions tailored to hit 80 percent of Russia's banking assets, including two of the country's biggest banks, according to the Treasury Department. They froze the assets of Russia's central bank and cut off some banks from SWIFT, the messaging system that allows for smooth cross-border transactions. The U.S. and allies also sanctioned wealthy businesspeople with ties to the Kremlin, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Treasury Department warned this month that cryptocurrencies are increasingly used to launder proceeds from drug trafficking, fraud and cybercrime and for sanctions evasion, though it's still less common than the use of traditional fiat currency. Iran, North Korea and Venezuela have used cryptocurrencies to evade sanctions by mining bitcoin, robbing crypto exchanges and creating a sovereign cryptocurrency, respectively, according to a June memo from the House Financial Services Committee.