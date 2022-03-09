House Democrats’ retreat upended by spending bill delays

PHILADELPHIA — House Democrats canceled the first night of a three-day conference here Wednesday after plans to pass a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill stretched into the night.

Democrats’ plans to pass the spending package and then board buses near the Capitol early in the afternoon were delayed after party Frontliners objected to cutting previously enacted state aid to pay for new COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic programs.

In a letter to his colleagues sent after 5 p.m., House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said the fate of the rest of the three-day conference was still being decided, along with “logistical and transportation issues in that regard.”

It’s not the first time one of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plans was derailed. With a narrow majority, defection by just six Democrats is enough to defeat a bill or a procedural vote if all Republicans are united in opposition.

Pelosi defended releasing the massive spending package after midnight and trying to have a vote later that morning, saying it was the product of compromise with Republicans in the Senate, where 10 of their votes are needed to end a filibuster on legislation.