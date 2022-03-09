Protecting the vulnerable comes with added nuance in new COVID-19 phase

The new phase of the country’s COVID-19 response, easing pandemic restrictions, is once again drawing attention to those most vulnerable to the coronavirus as states and the Biden administration adopt more relaxed, endemic-focused guidelines.

But this time the debate around protecting immunocompromised and elderly patients is more nuanced than it was in earlier phases. Some advocates are raising concerns about ongoing risks, but others are ready to move on from a life on lockdown.

Attitudes toward mask and vaccine mandates have pivoted in recent weeks among Democratic officials, who remained the core backers of mitigation techniques long after they receded from favor among many Republican state officials.

The Biden administration last week unveiled a new COVID-19 exit strategy in a bid to move away from emergency operations after rolling out new masking guidance the week before. The guidance focuses on limiting hospitalizations, rather than transmission, with officials citing the wide availability and efficacy of vaccines and boosters combined with declining case rates as reasons for the approach.

The focus on mental health and substance abuse is a key component of the new phase. A recent World Health Organization report estimated that depression and anxiety rates have risen 25 percent globally, and Congress is now turning attention to mental health legislation.