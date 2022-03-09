Ukraine invasion echoes in Pacific region

The war in Ukraine is having spillover effects that threaten harmony in the Pacific region, defense officials told members of the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

Lawmakers said they were worried that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could embolden China to do the same in Taiwan.

Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a wake-up call.

China, he said, has launched the "largest military buildup that we’ve seen since World War II" and aspires to regional dominance, adding: “We need to be more robust."

Still, Ely Ratner, the assistant secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said the unified response of the United States and European allies to the Russian invasion has sent a powerful message.