Airline, transit mask mandates extended through April 18

The White House Thursday announced it would extend the current federal mask mandate for passengers on airplanes and public transit for another month — the third extension of the mandate since it was imposed in January 2021.

The requirement, which had been set to expire March 18, will now extend through April 18, according to a Biden administration official, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending the next month examining how best to proceed.

“During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” an administration official said. “This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.”

The extension comes as a handful of states — many with Democratic governors — and the CDC itself have altered requirements or recommendations that Americans wear masks in public places. The transportation requirement applies to passengers on airplanes, trains and buses and those in airports.

In late February, the CDC released guidelines suggesting that roughly 70 percent of Americans could stop wearing masks, depending on the prevalence of the virus in their communities. The guidance included a variety of factors including COVID-19-related hospital admissions over the previous week and new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.