New map could mean three new N.Y. state Democrats in House

ANALYSIS — Even though Republicans got to draw more congressional districts nationwide, Democrats were in charge of the map in the fourth-largest state, and they didn’t let the opportunity go to waste.

Democrats’ wide majorities in the state legislature allowed them to effectively ignore a new redistricting commission and draw an aggressive map that could maximize the party’s gains and improve its chances of holding on to the House majority.

Considering Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to regain control of the House, Democrats have no margin for error. If the Democratic-drawn map performs as intended, Democrats could extend their 19-to-8 advantage in the delegation to a sizable 22-4 edge. New York lost a seat during reapportionment, so the state dropped to 26 seats.

That’s the smallest number of House seats New York has had since the early 1800s. At its peak, the Empire State sent 45 House members to Capitol Hill. But New York has lost at least one House seat in every round of reapportionment since 1950. And four Republicans in the delegation would represent the GOP’s worst position in the state since after the 2008 election, when Democrats had a 26-to-3 advantage.

