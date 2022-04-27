New York’s top court tosses map that favored Democrats

New York’s highest state court tossed an effort to salvage the state’s Democrat-drawn congressional map Wednesday, the latest in a series of state court decisions against partisan gerrymandering.

The decision could wipe out Democrats’ push to reduce Republican-leaning districts in the state, which lost a seat due in reapportionment. New York’s congressional map “was drawn to discourage competition,” Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote, and violated the state’s 2014 constitutional amendment that established an Independent Redistricting Commission and banned racial and partisan gerrymandering.

DiFiore wrote the map was “substantively unconstitutional as drawn with impermissible partisan purpose,” and the court rejected an argument to let the map stand for this year’s elections. The opinion ordered the lower court to appoint a special master and select a new map “with all due haste” before the state’s primary, which may have to be delayed from June to August.

The state’s top Democrats had appealed a lower court decision finding the map violated the constitutional ban on partisan gerrymandering. The Democratically controlled legislature passed the map signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul after the Independent Redistricting Commission, which is advisory and has bipartisan membership, deadlocked on its first plan and did not submit a second.

Under the rejected map, President Joe Biden would have won 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts in 2020, up from 20 of 27 under the lines that were in place then. With Republicans only five seats shy of controlling the House, experts said redistricting could help tip the balance in this fall’s elections.