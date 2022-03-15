Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

The Senate vote comes less than a week after the White House announced it would extend the current federal mask mandate, which had been set to expire March 18, through April 18. That announcement marked the third extension of the mandate since it was imposed in January 2021.

At a news conference hours before the vote, a group of GOP senators led by Mississippi's Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said the extension of the mask mandate flies in the face of a general relaxation of COVID-19 precautions nationwide. In late February, the CDC released guidelines suggesting that roughly 70 percent of Americans could stop wearing masks, depending on the prevalence of the virus in their communities, and many governors, including some Democrats, have also loosened mask requirements.

“People can sit shoulder to shoulder in restaurants across the land now, without a mask, they can go to shopping centers, they can go to malls — everywhere but an airport, which looks a lot like a shopping mall to me,” Wicker said.

Wicker led a March 10 letter signed by 30 other Senate Republicans urging Biden to let the mask mandate expire. On March 9, 90 House Republicans also signed a letter urging the administration to allow the mask mandate to expire on March 18.

They join the travel industry in wanting to loosen the requirements. In a Feb. 25 letter to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients, Airlines for America, the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Travel Association urged the administration to lift the masking requirement or announce a “plan and timeline to repeal the federal mask mandate within the subsequent 90 days.”