The mark of Zelenskyy: History awaits his address to Congress

When the embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to Congress by video Wednesday morning, the inevitable comparisons will be to Winston Churchill’s in-person address to a joint session just a few weeks after Pearl Harbor.

The British prime minister’s words, delivered in the Senate chamber on Dec. 26, 1941, were blunt: “We have therefore without doubt a time of tribulation before us … Some ground will be lost which it will be hard and costly to regain. Many disappointments and unpleasant surprises await us.”

Another speech by a foreign leader to America during the darkest days of World War II also seems apt. As the Nazis entered the outskirts of Paris in June 1940, French Premier Paul Reynaud begged Franklin Roosevelt in a radio speech “for clouds of warplanes from across the Atlantic … to crush the evil force that dominates Europe.”

Even if the clouds of warplanes had somehow been dispatched from neutral America, it would have already been too late. Just nine days after Reynaud’s desperate address, the French government surrendered to the evil force of the Nazi invaders.

As Zelenskyy speaks to Congress on Wednesday, it is likely that there will not be a dry eye in the House … or the Senate. Zelenskyy’s personal heroism, his unlikely path from TV actor to modern-day Churchill and the stunning resistance of the Ukrainian army all add to the emotion of the moment.