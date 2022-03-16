With eating disorders on the rise, lawmakers seek legislative answer

When Robin Nelson sought treatment for her daughter’s serious eating disorder in 2019, she hit a number of walls.

Her adult daughter had left a 72-hour psychiatric hold but couldn’t get into a treatment program near her San Francisco home. The first available appointment was 32 days ahead.

Nelson instead found her daughter a program at an Eating Recovery Center in Colorado — but her daughter’s insurance provider said it would be out of network. She ended up taking it, using her retirement and pension money to pay for it.

“It's something that definitely needs to be covered, and if an insurance company does not have the support for or the availability and there isn't treatment available within a certain area, that there should be flexibility or understanding that these are life-and-death situations,” said Nelson, a peer mentor and recovered anorexic herself.

Lawmakers have offered at least four pieces of legislation that would address a problem that’s believed to have worsened during the pandemic for a multitude of reasons: anxiety, occasional food shortages, isolation from friends and family, in-person treatment that is less available, and a link between obesity and the severest cases of COVID-19.