In the game of earmarks, Shelby has no peers

ANALYSIS — As one longtime congressional staffer told us years ago: Sen. Richard C. Shelby “usually gets what he wants.”

Now, as appropriations earmarks have returned after a dozen years’ hiatus, the retiring Alabama senator has delivered once more for his state — with over a half-billion dollars’ worth of “congressionally directed spending” in the $1.5 trillion fiscal 2022 omnibus bill that President Joe Biden signed Tuesday.

Shelby, the top Republican on Senate Appropriations, blew away the rest of the field by securing more than $548 million in home-state projects in this year’s spending bills — not counting $3 million for which he shared credit with Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., another senior appropriator, was No. 2 overall, with about $334 million worth of solo requests that made it into the package, a CQ Roll Call analysis found.

Senate Labor-HHS-Education ranking member Roy Blunt, R-Mo., came in third at $265 million; $181 million was in his own subcommittee bill. In all, Blunt — who, like Shelby, is retiring after this Congress — accounted for about 10 percent of total dollars earmarked in the Labor-HHS-Education bill.