Zelenskyy pleads with Congress, Biden for more air defense weapons in war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directly pleaded to lawmakers and the White House during an address to Congress on Wednesday to quickly send weapons capable of defending his country’s skies from Russia’s missile and aerial attacks.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, Zelenskyy has become immensely popular on the world stage. His morale-boosting and impassioned speeches denouncing the Kremlin have fired up his fellow Ukrainians, as well as Europeans, Americans, Canadians and others.

Calling upon those reserves of goodwill and admiration, Zelenskyy — clad in one of the short-sleeve olive green T-shirts he has become well known for since the invasion — urged lawmakers to think of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when they think of the daily devastation that Ukrainians are experiencing from Russian missile attacks and artillery barrages.

And then he repeated his ask for the United States to lead NATO in creating a “humanitarian no-fly zone” over Ukraine.

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided, the destiny of our people, whether Ukrainians will be free, whether they will be able to preserve their democracy,” said Zelenskyy, speaking from Kyiv through a translator.