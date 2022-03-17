Food shortages loom as conflict roils Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will cause shortages in developing nations already struggling with food insecurity, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., warned during a House Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday.

Ukraine was the source of more than half the grain in the United Nations World Food Programme last year, Scott said, noting that Russia and Ukraine together accounted for 30 percent of global wheat exports.

“As this invasion continues, it’s more and more unlikely that Ukrainian farmers will be able to plant their crops, or fertilize their crops, or harvest their crops, or export any of this food supply into the world,” Scott said.

An official with the U.N. World Food Programme described it as “a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe,” he said.

'Second- and third-order' effects

Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. Africa Command, and Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the effects were already being felt in their areas of responsibility.