New lines mean Republicans likely to pick up one seat in Georgia

While it might seem counterintuitive for one party to draw solid seats for the other party, in this case, it minimizes how many GOP-held districts could be vulnerable in a future cycle more favorable to Democrats.

The most likely outcome for 2022 is a single seat gain for the GOP, extending its advantage in the delegation to nine Republicans and five Democrats. Republicans need a net gain of five seats nationwide to reclaim the House majority.

Primary issues

Georgia will be hosting extremely competitive races for the Senate and governor in November, but the vast majority of the House action will be in the May 24 primary.

By redrawing the 6th District to be heavily Republican, Republican cartographers essentially forced Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux to run against each other in the Democratic primary in the neighboring 7th District. Bourdeaux currently represents more of the new district (57 percent to 26 percent), but McBath had more campaign cash at the end of the year ($2.5 million to $2 million) and a more progressive reputation that could match up better with the primary electorate. To win the nomination outright, candidates in Georgia have to get more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary. The presence of a third candidate, state Rep. Donna McLeod, means the race could go to a June 21 runoff.

With GOP Rep. Jody B. Hice running for Georgia secretary of state, Republican candidates are lining up to compete for the open seat in the 10th District, which is also solidly Republican. Trucking company owner Mike Collins (who nearly won this seat in 2014 and is the son of former Rep. Mac Collins), former Rep. Paul Broun, former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones and others are competing in the primary. Jones has been endorsed by Trump after getting out of the gubernatorial race, but he also has significant personal baggage.