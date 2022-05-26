House update: 9 races move toward GOP, only 1 the other way

ANALYSIS — While a century of midterm election trends and President Joe Biden’s static disapproval rating continue to point to a big 2022 for House Republicans, delays in the redistricting process and the lack of district-level data make it more difficult to make individual race ratings and specific projections about how many seats the GOP will gain.

With less than six months before Election Day, however, the House battleground is starting to crystallize, no thanks to cartographers in New Hampshire, New York and Florida. And GOP prospects are improving in at least a handful of seats.

There’s still a chance for Biden to regain some of his political footing. But pervasive economic issues from inflation to high gas prices to supply chain disruptions — as well as crime — continue to dominate the conversation, and voters are poised to punish Democrats in power for the lack of progress on solutions.

In California, Orange County is looking like a potential problem for Democrats. The traditionally Republican area clearly didn’t see eye to eye with former President Donald Trump, but it could snap back to the GOP. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter won’t lose for a lack of campaign funds (she had $17.8 million at the end of March), but she might have a political problem that money can’t fix. Former state Assembly Minority Leader Scott Baugh would be a credible challenger for Republicans. The rating of the 47th District race has changed in the GOP’s favor from Likely Democratic to Lean Democratic.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is one of Republicans’ most visible firebrands, but Democrats this year are going to have a hard time winning any districts like hers, which Trump won by 8 points in 2020. And if Boebert happens to lose the June 28 primary, Republicans will have an even better chance of holding her 3rd District. Democrats will raise a lot of money because donors recognize her, but this seat isn’t flipping this cycle. The rating has moved from Likely Republican to Solid Republican.