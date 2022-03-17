Meet the new ratings, same as the old ratings, in Hawaii

Hawaii has had two House seats for all but the first four years since it became a state in 1959. And Hawaii voters almost always elect a Democrat to Congress. There have been 66 House elections since Hawaii became a state. Democrats won all but three of them. That’s a 95 percent clip.

One of the three GOP victories was in May 2010 and ended up being a precursor to a GOP wave that November that saw Republicans gain 63 seats nationwide. Even though the political climate is pointing to another good or great GOP cycle, Republicans are unlikely to win a seat in Hawaii.

There’s no special election like in 2010, and even in the 2010 race, Republican Charles Djou won with just 39 percent because Democrats Colleen Hanabusa and Ed Case split Democratic voters, who made up a majority of the electorate. Djou lost reelection to a full term that fall, even though Republicans were trouncing Democrats most everywhere else.

Biden won both of Hawaii’s districts by a nearly uniform margin. He won Democratic Rep. Case’s 1st District 63.8 percent to 34.5 percent and Democratic Rep. Kai Kahele’s 2nd District 63.6 percent to 34 percent, according to Daily Kos Elections. The two districts were virtually unchanged during the redistricting process, so the strong Democratic performance for each seat remains intact. And both races in 2022 are rated as Solid Democratic.

The main drama this cycle could be in the Aug. 13 primary in the 2nd District if Kahele decides to run for governor. The sitting governor, Democrat David Ige, is term-limited and the congressman is considering giving up the commute to Capitol Hill to stay home and govern the state. If it’s an open seat, multiple Democrats are likely to jump at the opportunity. And they aren’t likely to be limited by geography. Case represented the 2nd District in the mid-2000s and was elected to the 1st District in 2018. The filing deadline is June 7.