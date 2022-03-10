House ratings for the ’22 midterms

A delay in the release of census data pushed back when many states could redraw their House district lines. But as maps are being adopted, elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales has begun rating the races in every district.

As a result of reapportionment, California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are each losing a seat in the House. Texas gains two seats, while Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana and Oregon each gain one.

Below are links to the ratings we have published. This page will be updated.

Nathan L. Gonzales is an elections analyst with CQ Roll Call.