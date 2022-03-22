‘We don’t know that’: A curious answer about Biden and a 20-year-old getting COVID

ANALYSIS — Questions about the health of a 79-year-old head of state will always be risky business. The answers always are telling — sometimes, however, what’s sound medically can be lacking politically.

Senior aides to older leaders handle queries about sniffles, limps, water glass-holding, annual physicals and, now, COVID-19 in a manner of ways. Over the years, some presidents have dispatched their military doctors to throw open — to some extent — their medical charts and let the world know how healthy they are.

Such reports have been delivered with varying degrees of believability.

The Biden White House took office after beating back former President Donald Trump’s characterization of the former vice president as “sleepy Joe,” charging his opponent was happy to run a COVID-era presidential campaign from the comfort of his basement in Wilmington, Del.

Since, White House aides have largely ignored daily charges from conservative media outlets that Biden is unaware what is going on around him and is being somehow controlled by the most liberal members of the Democratic Party.