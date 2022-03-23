Competition bill could carry high-skilled immigration changes

Following the advancement of legislation to shore up U.S. global competitiveness, senators expressed optimism the bill could serve as a bipartisan vehicle for long-awaited changes to the legal immigration system.

The Senate voted Wednesday to move forward with resolving differences between its bill and the House-passed version. Both measures would provide funds to boost American manufacturing and scientific research to better compete with China and other global powers.

Chief among those differences are a slate of immigration provisions added by the House that would create a new visa category for entrepreneurs. They also would exempt foreign citizens with doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM fields, from annual green card limits.

These limits have pushed foreign-born graduates of American universities out of the country and kept professionals from populous nations like India and China waiting more than a decade for green cards to become available.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., a vocal proponent of efforts last year to pass a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, said he would support including the House-passed immigration provisions in the final version of the competition bill, citing workforce shortages in key industries.