Race ratings: Retiring Democrat’s seat in Wisconsin could flip

While it had as many as 11 seats in the early 1900s, Wisconsin has had eight seats for the past two decades, the same number it had in the 1870s.

This year, with control of the redistricting process divided between the GOP-dominated Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the new congressional map seemed destined from the outset to be decided by the courts. And the state Supreme Court removed much of the uncertainty last year by telegraphing that it would support a map that made the fewest changes to the current map, which Republicans drew a decade ago.

As in 2020, there is likely to be intense competition for Wisconsin voters this year. But the heat of that battle will be at the top of the ticket, where Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is seeking a third term after saying he would limit himself to two.

Democrats have four major candidates: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. All but Nelson showed solid financial ability through Dec. 31, with Lasry loaning his campaign $2.9 million of the $5.2 million he raised overall and Godlewski loaning her campaign $1.4 million of the $2.9 million she raised.

But the late primary on Aug. 2 means the eventual nominee will have little time to shore up support before shifting their focus to Johnson, who had the largest cash-on-hand total on Dec. 31 and has self-funded part of his past campaigns.